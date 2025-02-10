377 ABW leadership visits Kirtland Gravity

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. David Wyrick, 377th Air Base Wing deputy commander, and his spouse Christy Wyrick, 377 ABW key support liaison, speak with Capt. Edward Jordan, 377 ABW deputy chaplain, during a visit to the Gravity Center at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 10. The Gravity Center is a central hub for Airmen, organizations and clubs to hold certain meetings and morale events. The Gravity center is also used for the Gravity program, led by the Kirtland Chapel. This program hosts monthly events for Airmen and their families to bolster morale and resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)