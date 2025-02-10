Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    377 ABW leadership visits Kirtland Gravity [Image 2 of 6]

    377 ABW leadership visits Kirtland Gravity

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Col. David Wyrick, 377th Air Base Wing deputy commander, and his spouse Christy Wyrick, 377 ABW key support liaison, speak with Capt. Edward Jordan, 377 ABW deputy chaplain, during a visit to the Gravity Center at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 10. The Gravity Center is a central hub for Airmen, organizations and clubs to hold certain meetings and morale events. The Gravity center is also used for the Gravity program, led by the Kirtland Chapel. This program hosts monthly events for Airmen and their families to bolster morale and resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 18:16
    Photo ID: 8864826
    VIRIN: 250210-F-ST571-1051
    Resolution: 5711x3800
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 377 ABW leadership visits Kirtland Gravity [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Morale
    Gravity
    Resiliency
    377 ABW
    Team Kirtland

