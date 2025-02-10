Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    377 ABW leadership visits Kirtland Gravity [Image 5 of 6]

    377 ABW leadership visits Kirtland Gravity

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Col. David Wyrick, 377th Air Base Wing deputy commander, shakes hands with Lt. Col. Michael Hayhurst, 377 ABW chaplain, during a visit to the Gravity Center at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 10. Wyrick’s learned about the various uses for the Gravity Center, the Gravity program, the Chapel team’s support and needs, and the challenges and success of Gravity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 18:16
    Photo ID: 8864829
    VIRIN: 250210-F-ST571-1140
    Resolution: 5367x3571
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Chapel
    Morale
    Gravity
    Resiliency
    377 ABW
    Team Kirtland

