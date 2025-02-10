377 ABW leadership visits Kirtland Gravity

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. David Wyrick, 377th Air Base Wing deputy commander, shakes hands with Lt. Col. Michael Hayhurst, 377 ABW chaplain, during a visit to the Gravity Center at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 10. Wyrick’s learned about the various uses for the Gravity Center, the Gravity program, the Chapel team’s support and needs, and the challenges and success of Gravity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)