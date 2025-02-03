Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command change of command [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command change of command

    ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2025

    Photo by Maj. William Duvall 

    263rd Army Air Missile Defense Command

    The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina Army National Guard, conducts a change of command ceremony to recognize the outgoing commander, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank Rice, and welcome the incoming commander, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr., Feb. 8, 2025, in Anderson, South Carolina. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, adjutant general for South Carolina, spoke about service and sacrifice of the Rice family and outgoing commander Rice’s time while spent at the 263rd AAMDC, the many accomplishments within the major subordinate command and welcoming the incoming commander U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr. and the Wholey family. Rice reflected on his time and service and thanked those leaders current, past and subordinates that made everything possible during his military service.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 13:36
    Photo ID: 8864092
    VIRIN: 250208-A-VK942-2085
    Resolution: 5401x3699
    Size: 13.48 MB
    Location: ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command change of command [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ William Duvall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command change of command
    263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command change of command
    263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command change of command
    263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command change of command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    South Carolina National Guard
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    SC Guard
    Soldiers
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    SCNG
    263rd AAMDC
    263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download