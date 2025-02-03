263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina Army National Guard, conducts a change of command ceremony to recognize the outgoing commander, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank Rice, and welcome the incoming commander, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr., Feb. 8, 2025, in Anderson, South Carolina. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, adjutant general for South Carolina, spoke about service and sacrifice of the Rice family and outgoing commander Rice’s time while spent at the 263rd AAMDC, the many accomplishments within the major subordinate command and welcoming the incoming commander U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr. and the Wholey family. Rice reflected on his time and service and thanked those leaders current, past and subordinates that made everything possible during his military service.