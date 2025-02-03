263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command change of command

Photo By Maj. William Duvall | The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina Army National...... read more read more Photo By Maj. William Duvall | The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina Army National Guard, conducts a change of command ceremony to recognize the outgoing commander, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank Rice, and welcome the incoming commander, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr., Feb. 8, 2025, in Anderson, South Carolina. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, adjutant general for South Carolina, spoke about service and sacrifice of the Rice family and outgoing commander Rice’s time while spent at the 263rd AAMDC, the many accomplishments within the major subordinate command and welcoming the incoming commander U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr. and the Wholey family. Rice reflected on his time and service and thanked those leaders current, past and subordinates that made everything possible during his military service. see less | View Image Page

The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina Army National Guard, conducts a change of command ceremony to recognize the outgoing commander, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank Rice, and welcome the incoming commander, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr., Feb. 8, 2025, in Anderson, South Carolina.



The 263rd AAMDC is comprised of the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (ADA BDE), Columbia, South Carolina, commanded by U.S. Army Col. Larry Saunders, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Christopher Williams the 2-263rd Air Defense Artillery Battalion (ADA BN), Anderson, South Carolina, commanded by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Micah Shipe and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Merk, and the 1-178th Field Artillery Battalion (FA BN), Georgetown, South Carolina, commanded by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brunson Depass and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jermaine Jones. Music for today’s ceremony is provided by the 246th Army Band South Carolina Army National Guard.



U.S. Maj. Gen. Frank Rice’s family is recognized, wife Skippy Rice and son Sam. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr.’s family is recognized, wife Marilyn Wholey and his son Trey.



In attendance was U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, commander, United States Army Cyber Command, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Jones, deputy adjutant general of South Carolina, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Phillips, director J-6 Cyber/C4 United States European Command, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Winston Phil Brooks, commanding general Fires Center of Excellence, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard Harrison, commanding general, 32nd AAMDC, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Jenkins, assistant adjutant general South Carolina, U.S. Army Col. (promotable) Ryan Price, 263rd AAMDC incoming deputy commander, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Martin Jennings, South Carolina National Guard command chief warrant officer, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Todd Berlinghof, 263rd AAMDC command chief warrant officer, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Camille Caldwell, state command enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Norris McCall, South Carolina Army National state command sergeant major, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Davin Powell, 263rd AAMDC command sergeant major, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Richard Piles, 32nd AAMDC command sergeant major, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Glenn Bramhall, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Sherriff and Sherriff Chad McBride, Anderson County Sherriff.



Singing of the National Anthem is performed by retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 and Christian Music singing artist George Case, invocation by Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Kevin Thompson, 263rd AAMDC.



“Good morning and welcome to Anderson SC, to the 263rd AADMDC, 678th ADA BDE, 2-263rd ADA BN and my old BN, the 1-178th FA BN. I would like to thank all the General Officers (GOs), active personnel, guardsmen, and guest in attendance. I would like to welcome Skippy, Sam, Marilyn and Trey. Thank you all for being here and a special welcome to our retirees,” said McCarty. “The change of command is always an exciting opportunity; it gives us a chance to tell the outgoing commander how much you mean and to thank you for what you have done and is a welcome to the incoming command team. I say that because Frank was the commander of the 263rd AAMDC, but Skippy was right there with him the entire way.”



Mrs. Skippy Rice is presented with red roses. Red is the color of the heart and reflects the love and concern that Mrs. Rice has shown for Soldiers and families. The roses are in full bloom signifying her time with the 263rd AAMDC.



“As you look at the accomplishments of what has come under Frank’s tenure as the commander of the 263rd AAMDC, I won’t go into all of them, and I won’t go into detail of all of them. But folks, they are significant,” continued McCarty. “Deployments to Germany, Israel, and the National Capital Region (NCR). The work that our Air Defenders and Field artillery soldiers do each and every day, ensure that this country is this land of the free. Guardsmen from the 263rd AAMDC and its subordinate command, have answered the call many times, to disasters in this nation, and in the state.”



The Change of Command Ceremony is a descendant of European an American battle formations, and an American military tradition. The first reported change of command in the American Army was July 3, 1775, when Gen. Artemus Ward surrendered command of the Continental Army to Gen. George Washington.



“When the South Carolina National Guard is called, we answer. Frank, you epitomize what that means to answer the call with this organization,” states McCarty. “You have been a part of a lot, and you have done each and everything with the spirit of a warrior.”



McCarty recognizes Wholey’s family and welcomes U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Wholey, commander, 263rd AAMDC.



“Rich, it is your watch, it is your shoes to fill. You do the things that you know for you have been raised up by good people. Officers, sergeant majors, chief warrant officers have put their arm around you and gave you some good learning,” continued McCarty. “You will bring all that learning now to command this AAMDC and to its subordinate commands, at a time now when this nation has more threats, more challenges. You will be busy; your team will be busy. Always stay focused on being a leader of honor and integrity. Lead with your heart and lead with your faith.”

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank M. Rice addresses the crowd as the outgoing commander of the 263rd AAMDC.



“Friends, family, soldiers, thank you for being here today. We cannot do this alone. It is an honor to stand before you today as we gather for this significant occasion,” stated Rice. “This ceremony not only marks the transition of leadership, but the continuation of our mission, our accomplishments and the remarkable individuals who make up the command.”



Rice takes a moment to thank the 246th Army Band, South Carolina National Guard for being here and their professionalism during the ceremony.



“As I reflect on my time as the commander, 263rd AAMDC I am filled with pride. One of the most important things I have learned throughout this is, to give people the opportunity to plan and have the ideas and to say let’s try this this may work,” stated Rice. “We are all going to do what we do and complete the mission to the best of our abilities. I am grateful for the trust that was placed in me and what we have accomplished together.”

Rice then addresses U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr.



“To Rich Wholey my friend, I’m proud of you. You have done a great job, and I have full confidence that the 263rd AAMDC is in capable hands,” Rice begins to conclude. “You have proven yourself to be a worthy leader with an awesome work ethic and you will continue to maintain and cultivate relationships throughout this command and throughout the enterprise.”



U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Davin Powell presents U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Rice a gift for his leadership and guidance while in command before Wholey addresses the audience.



“Maj. Gen. McCarty, thank you for this extraordinary opportunity to command this esteemed organization. Thank you for having the trust and confidence in me and I am not taking this job for granted by any means. I want to talk about the organization, because that is what we are really here for,” started Wholey. “Many of you know, some of you don’t, that the 263rd AAMDC is one of four Army Air and Missile Defense Commands in the United States Army inventory and the only one that is in the National Guard. That is a testament of what we bring to the fight.”



Wholey briefly discusses the 263rd AAMDC and the air defense community.



“Since 9/11, we have had the watch in the National Capital Region. Protecting the pillars of democracy, allowing that freedom to be with our senior leaders. It wasn’t long ago that the United States invested in the short-range air defense. Leaving a preponderance of the air defense in the Guard, across five states,” stated Wholey. “Fast forward to just a few years ago, we are now the fastest growing branch in the U.S. Army. Undergoing the largest transformation, and modernization in our history. It is a great time to be an Air Defender.



As a welcome gesture form the 263rd AAMDC a bouquet of yellow roses is presented to Mrs. Wholey. Yellow signifies friendship and is appropriate considering the trust and care that will develop over the course of her tenure.



“We live in a fragile world with wars in the Ukraine and Israel, which remind us of this daily our advisories revere our military. They envy our way of life, and they will stop at nothing to disrupt this,” continued Wholey. “Our service members, those in uniform serving each and every day are the ones that deter that from happening. There is no more noble profession than to serve the United States military. We have preachers they are there to save our soles. We have teachers, they save our minds. We have local law enforcement and first responders that save our property, but our service members save our way of life. They save our freedom.”



Wholey then discusses the future of the 263rd AAMDC.



“Our vision over the next three years, we are going to be extremely busy. We are going to spend the next three years building lethal formations. We are going to be a transparent organization internally and externally. We are going to strengthen partnerships, our alliances, and we are going to double down on leader development. All of this while putting our soldiers our families and our contractors first,” Wholey began to conclude. “I pray the day has not come to fight a large-scale combat operation, but I assure you this organization will be ready. The best deterrence, I truly believe, is a strong and revered military and we will lead going into this with curiosity, humility, and hunger because the future is ours to write. We don’t have to be here; we get to be here. We have the watch.”



The ceremony concludes with the benediction by Chaplain, Lt. Col. Kevin Thompson, 263rd AAMDC and the singing of the Army Song.