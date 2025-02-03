Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-5 In Closes North Wind 25 [Image 3 of 3]

    1-5 In Closes North Wind 25

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.09.2025

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment Soldiers stand in formation at the closing ceremony of North Wind 25 in Camp Makomanai, Hokkaido, Japan, February 9, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)

