U.S. Army and JGSDF Commanders Exchange Gifts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Williams, commander of the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Col. Naoki Uehara, 18th Infantry Regiment, 11th brigade commander, exchange gifts as part of the North Wind 25 closing ceremony in Camp Makomanai, Hokkaido, Japan, February 9, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)