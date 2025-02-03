Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Wind 25 Participants [Image 2 of 3]

    North Wind 25 Participants

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.09.2025

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Japan Ground Self Defense Force members pose for a group photo at the closing ceremony of North Wind 25 in Camp Makomanai, Hokkaido, Japan, February 9, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 01:23
    Photo ID: 8862817
    VIRIN: 250209-Z-KF832-1092
    Resolution: 4019x2260
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    This work, North Wind 25 Participants [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Joshua Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army and JGSDF Commanders Exchange Gifts
    North Wind 25 Participants
    1-5 In Closes North Wind 25

    NW25

