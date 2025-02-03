North Wind 25 Participants

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers and Japan Ground Self Defense Force members pose for a group photo at the closing ceremony of North Wind 25 in Camp Makomanai, Hokkaido, Japan, February 9, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)