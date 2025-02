Best Warrior competition comes to a close

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Qatar Service Academy cadets gift their fellow competitors from the West Virginia and District of Columbia medals to show their appreciation during the closing ceremony

of the Best Warrior Competition at the National Service Academy in Umm Salal Muhammed, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2025. The West Virginia Army National Guard is hosting its annual Best Warrior Competition in partnership with Qatar Armed Forces from February 2-5, 2025, at the National Service Academy in Doha, Qatar. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)