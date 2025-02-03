Best Warrior competition comes to a close

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left to right) District of Columbia National Guard members Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Cohen assists West Virginia Army National Guard member Pfc. Dakota A. Arthur with final touches on his uniform as he and fellow competitor Senior Airman Ryan J. McDaniel await their turn for the appearance board event at the National Service Academy in Umm Salal Muhammed, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2025. The West Virginia Army National Guard is hosting its annual Best Warrior Competition in partnership with Qatar Armed Forces from February 2-5, 2025, at the National Service Academy in Doha, Qatar. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)