    Best Warrior competition comes to a close

    Best Warrior competition comes to a close

    QATAR

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Qatar National Services Academy cadets compete in the competition’s Army Combat Fitness Test event at the National Service Academy in Umm Salal Muhammed, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2025. The West Virginia Army National Guard is hosting its annual Best Warrior Competition in partnership with Qatar Armed Forces from February 2-5, 2025, at the National Service Academy in Doha, Qatar. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 09:01
    Photo ID: 8862430
    VIRIN: 250205-Z-OM884-1824
    Resolution: 4420x2941
    Size: 969.58 KB
    Location: QA
    This work, Best Warrior competition comes to a close [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Takara Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

