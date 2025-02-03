Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldier Returns Fire as Part of North Wind 25 Exercise [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S. Soldier Returns Fire as Part of North Wind 25 Exercise

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Andrew Fandrey, an infantryman from 2nd Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, prepares to return fire during a field training exercise as part of North Wind 25 in Minami-Eniwa, Japan, February 8, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 01:36
    Photo ID: 8862280
    VIRIN: 250208-Z-KF832-1035
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    This work, U.S. Soldier Returns Fire as Part of North Wind 25 Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Joshua Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

