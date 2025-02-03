U.S. Army Soldiers Prepare to Protect a Casualty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, protect a simulated casualty from rotor wash as part of a casualty evacuation training during North Wind 25 in Hokudai-En, Japan, February 7, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)