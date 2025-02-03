Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Completes a Communications Check [Image 6 of 10]

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shane Moore, a battalion signal noncommissioned officer from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, executes a communications check as part of North Wind 25 in Hokudai-En, Japan, February 7, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 01:54
    Photo ID: 8862276
    VIRIN: 250207-Z-KF832-1022
    Resolution: 4240x2384
    Size: 691.16 KB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    This work, U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Completes a Communications Check [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Joshua Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

