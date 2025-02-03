CNRH Awards Sailor of the Year and Blue Jacket of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, right, and Capt. Samuel White, commander, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), left, present a plaque to Sailor of the Year (SOY) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Sean Noel, assigned to commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Feb. 7, 2025. Noel was selected as SOY after competing against top-performing Sailors from across CNRH.