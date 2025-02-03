CNRH Awards Sailor of the Year and Blue Jacket of the Year

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, right, and Capt. Samuel White, commander, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), left, present a plaque to Sailor of the Year (SOY) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Sean Noel, assigned to commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Feb. 7, 2025. Noel was selected as SOY after competing against top-performing Sailors from across CNRH.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 18:18
|Photo ID:
|8861968
|VIRIN:
|250207-N-PW030-1031
|Resolution:
|7880x5256
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
