CNRH Awards Sailor of the Year and Blue Jacket of the Year

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, right, and Capt. Samuel White, commander, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), left, present a plaque to Blue Jacket of the Year Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kyiramarie Vizcarrondo during an awards ceremony on Feb. 7, 2025. Vizcarrondo was selected as BJOY after competing against top-performing Sailors from across Commander, Navy Region Hawaii.