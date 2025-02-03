Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRH Awards Sailor of the Year and Blue Jacket of the Year [Image 4 of 7]

    CNRH Awards Sailor of the Year and Blue Jacket of the Year

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Sean Noel, assigned to commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH), receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, right, and Capt. Samuel White, commander, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), left, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Feb. 7, 2025.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 18:18
    Photo ID: 8861967
    VIRIN: 250207-N-PW030-1028
    Resolution: 7714x5145
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Sailor
    award
    U.S. Navy
    NAM

