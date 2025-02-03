CNRH Awards Sailor of the Year and Blue Jacket of the Year

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Sean Noel, assigned to commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH), receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, right, and Capt. Samuel White, commander, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), left, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Feb. 7, 2025.
