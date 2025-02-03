The 96th Civil Affairs Battalion (SO) (A) hosted a dynamic Come and Take It Competition. During this event, teams tackle various challenges including a 4-mile ruck, medical evaluation, combat run, along other events, all designed to enhance proficiency and build camaraderie. Our mission was to find the most physically fit and tactically efficient team while celebrating our unit’s rich history.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 14:56
|Photo ID:
|8861565
|VIRIN:
|241003-A-LP289-1101
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Come and Take It Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kiara Irizarry Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.