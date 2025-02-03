Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Come and Take It Competition [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Come and Take It Competition

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez 

    95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne)

    The 96th Civil Affairs Battalion (SO) (A) hosted a dynamic Come and Take It Competition. During this event, teams tackle various challenges including a 4-mile ruck, medical evaluation, combat run, along other events, all designed to enhance proficiency and build camaraderie. Our mission was to find the most physically fit and tactically efficient team while celebrating our unit’s rich history.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 14:56
    Photo ID: 8861557
    VIRIN: 241003-A-LP289-1070
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Come and Take It Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kiara Irizarry Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Come and Take It Competition
    Come and Take It Competition
    Come and Take It Competition
    Come and Take It Competition
    Come and Take It Competition
    Come and Take It Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download