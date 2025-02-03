Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 96th Civil Affairs Battalion (SO) (A) hosted a dynamic Come and Take It Competition. During this event, teams tackle various challenges including a 4-mile ruck, medical evaluation, combat run, along other events, all designed to enhance proficiency and build camaraderie. Our mission was to find the most physically fit and tactically efficient team while celebrating our unit’s rich history.