Tennessee National Guard supports Bulgaria’s F-16 acquisition

Brig. Gen. Lee Hartley, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General–Air, talks with Bulgaria’s Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, following the ceremony where Bulgaria took delivery of its first batch of F-16 “Fighting Falcon” aircraft at Lockheed Martin’s Greenville site, home of the F-16 production facility, on Friday, January 31. Tennessee and Bulgaria have been partners in the National Guard’s State Partnership Program since 1993. (photo by Master Sgt. Darrell Hamm)