Tennessee National Guard supports Bulgaria’s F-16 acquisition

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Lee Hartley, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General–Air, talks with Bulgaria’s Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, following the ceremony where Bulgaria took delivery of its first batch of F-16 “Fighting Falcon” aircraft at Lockheed Martin’s Greenville site, home of the F-16 production facility, on Friday, January 31. Tennessee and Bulgaria have been partners in the National Guard’s State Partnership Program since 1993. (photo by Master Sgt. Darrell Hamm)

    F-16
    Bulgaria
    Tennessee National Guard
    SPP
    state partnership

