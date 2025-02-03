Tennessee National Guard supports Bulgaria’s F-16 acquisition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Bulgarian Defense Ministry pose with members of the Tennessee Air National Guard after taking delivery of its first batch of F-16 “Fighting Falcon” aircraft at Lockheed Martin’s Greenville site, home of the F-16 production facility, on Friday, January 31. Tennessee and Bulgaria have been partners in the National Guard’s State Partnership Program since 1993. (photo by Master Sgt. Darrell Hamm)