Members of the Bulgarian Defense Ministry pose with members of the Tennessee Air National Guard after taking delivery of its first batch of F-16 “Fighting Falcon” aircraft at Lockheed Martin’s Greenville site, home of the F-16 production facility, on Friday, January 31. Tennessee and Bulgaria have been partners in the National Guard’s State Partnership Program since 1993. (photo by Master Sgt. Darrell Hamm)
Tennessee National Guard supports Bulgaria’s F-16 acquisition
