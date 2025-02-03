Tennessee National Guard supports Bulgaria’s F-16 acquisition

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Bulgarian Air Force received its first batch of F-16 “Fighting Falcon” aircraft at Lockheed Martin's Greenville site, which serves as the production facility for the F-16, on Friday, January 31. This delivery marks a significant milestone in Bulgaria's efforts to modernize its military as a member NATO and a valued ally to the United States.



The ceremony featured the presentation of the first two of the 16 ordered aircraft to Bulgaria’s Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, and various Bulgarian leaders. Key representatives from the Tennessee Air National Guard were also in attendance, including Brig. Gen. Lee Hartley, Tennessee's Assistant Adjutant General – Air, and Todd Wiles, Chief of Staff of the Tennessee Air National Guard. Tennessee is Bulgaria’s partner in the National Guard's State Partnership Program.



The Bulgarian Air Force received F-16 Block 70 aircraft, the most advanced 4th generation fighter. These jets are equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, radar, and weapons systems, representing a significant upgrade for Bulgaria’s aviation defense capabilities. The introduction of these fighter jets will bolster Bulgaria’s air defense and enhance integration with NATO allies.



“There are air policing missions that need to be flown over the Black Sea region,” said Maj. Myyah Lockhart, the State Partnership Program Director for the Tennessee National Guard, who also attended the ceremony. “Having this aircraft in their inventory places Bulgaria at the top tier of fighter air superiority.”



The acquisition of the F-16 Fighting Falcon is part of a broader initiative to modernize Bulgaria’s military in response to increasing security concerns in the region. Finalized in 2019, this deal aligns with NATO’s ongoing efforts to enhance defense capabilities amid current geopolitical tensions.



“The acquisition of the F-16 Block 70 demonstrates Bulgaria's commitment to modernizing its Air Force and strengthening its role within NATO,” stated Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev. “These aircraft will significantly enhance our ability to respond to security challenges and contribute to the collective defense of our allies.”



Tennessee has maintained a robust partnership with Bulgaria since 1993, being one of the first foreign nations and states to participate in the SPP. Over the past 30 years, Tennessee has served as a valuable partner and advisor during Bulgaria's decision-making process regarding the purchase of the F-16s.



With the aircraft now delivered, Bulgarian pilots and maintenance crews will commence training on the new system. The complete set of F-16 Block 70s is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.



As Bulgaria makes significant strides in military modernization, the nation continues to strengthen its ties with Tennessee and seeks to develop further collaborations to enhance its NATO membership and its relationship with the United States.



