Command deputy visits F-15EX program, informs future decisions

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Koscheski, deputy commander of Air Combat Command, speaks with 96th Maintenance Group maintainers before his flight in an F-15EX at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, January 29, 2025. During his visit, Koscheski gained valuable insights from the 84th TES and 85th TES to help inform future decisions regarding the platform. The future F-15 fleet will complement 5th generation aircraft, bringing substantial additional capacity for over-sized long-range fires, sensors, and electronic warfare capabilities to defend critical locations in highly contested areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Christopher Carranza)