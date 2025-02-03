Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command deputy visits F-15EX program, informs future decisions [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Command deputy visits F-15EX program, informs future decisions

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Rebecca Abordo 

    53rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Aaron Eshkenazi, F-15EX Test Director for the 84th Test and Evaluation Squadron, performs preflight procedures for the F-15EX with Lt. Gen. Michael Koscheski, deputy commander of Air Combat Command, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, January 29, 2025. During his visit, Koscheski gained valuable insights from the 84th TES and 85th TES to help inform future decisions regarding the platform. The future F-15 fleet will complement 5th generation aircraft, bringing substantial additional capacity for over-sized long-range fires, sensors, and electronic warfare capabilities to defend critical locations in highly contested areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Rebecca Abordo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 10:13
    Photo ID: 8860931
    VIRIN: 250129-F-GE108-2835
    Resolution: 5476x3261
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command deputy visits F-15EX program, informs future decisions [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Rebecca Abordo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command deputy visits F-15EX program, informs future decisions
    Command deputy visits F-15EX program, informs future decisions
    Command deputy visits F-15EX program, informs future decisions
    Command deputy visits F-15EX program, informs future decisions
    Command deputy visits F-15EX program, informs future decisions
    Command deputy visits F-15EX program, informs future decisions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Operational TEST
    F-15EX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download