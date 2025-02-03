Jen Kiggans Tours USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk, Va. (February 3, 2025) - Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, Virginia's Second Congressional District, tours the bridge on board USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) during a tour aboard the ship Feb. 3, 2025. During the tour Kiggans met with Military Sealift Command leadership to receive a workforce initiative brief and to familiarize herself with MSC capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Cater)