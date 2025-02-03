Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jen Kiggans Tours USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) [Image 4 of 5]

    Jen Kiggans Tours USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13)

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (February 3, 2025) - Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, Virginia's Second Congressional District, tours the bridge on board USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) during a tour aboard the ship Feb. 3, 2025. During the tour Kiggans met with Military Sealift Command leadership to receive a workforce initiative brief and to familiarize herself with MSC capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Cater)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 08:47
    Photo ID: 8860740
    VIRIN: 250203-N-TF680-1064
    Resolution: 4927x3519
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
