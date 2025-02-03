3-2 General Supporting Aviation Battalion Medical Evacuation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army, participate in medical evacuation training demonstrating their ability to transfer patients from water vessels to aircraft with Republic of Korea Navy Underwater Demolition Team/Sea, Air and Land Team (UDT/SEAL) members at Jinhae Naval Airfield, Jinhae-gu, Changwon-si, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2025. The exercise highlights the importance of the ROK-U.S. alliance and their combined capabilities to successfully airlift patients from any location. (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee)