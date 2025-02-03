Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-2 General Supporting Aviation Battalion Medical Evacuation [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3-2 General Supporting Aviation Battalion Medical Evacuation

    CHANGWON-SI, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army, participate in medical evacuation training demonstrating their ability to transfer patients from water vessels to aircraft with Republic of Korea Navy Underwater Demolition Team/Sea, Air and Land Team (UDT/SEAL) members at Jinhae Naval Airfield, Jinhae-gu, Changwon-si, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2025. The exercise highlights the importance of the ROK-U.S. alliance and their combined capabilities to successfully airlift patients from any location. (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 04:25
    Photo ID: 8860462
    VIRIN: 250122-A-DO435-1012
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: CHANGWON-SI, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-2 General Supporting Aviation Battalion Medical Evacuation [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Hyung Ju Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3-2 General Supporting Aviation Batttalion, Medical Evacuation with South Korean Navy Underwater Demolition Team/Sea Air and Land Team (UDT/SEAL)
    Army Black Hawk and Pave Hawk Helicopters on Airstrip
    UDT/SEAL Medical Evacuation Training
    3-2 General Supporting Aviation Battalion Medical Evacuation
    2-2 General Support Aviation Battalion Black Hawk Maintenance
    2-2 General Support Aviation Battalion Pre-flight Brief
    3-2 General Supporting Aviation Battalion Medical Evacuation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download