3-2 General Supporting Aviation Battalion Medical Evacuation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army, lifts a mannequin during Medical Evacuation training with Republic of Korea Navy Underwater Demolition Team/Sea, Air and Land Team (UDT/SEAL) members at Jinhae Naval Airfield, Jinhae-gu, Changwon-si, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2025. This exercise underscores the strength of the ROK-U.S. alliance and their seamless conduct joint operations in critical situations. (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee)