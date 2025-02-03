3-2 General Supporting Aviation Battalion Medical Evacuation

A U.S. Army Soldier from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army, lifts a mannequin during Medical Evacuation training with Republic of Korea Navy Underwater Demolition Team/Sea, Air and Land Team (UDT/SEAL) members at Jinhae Naval Airfield, Jinhae-gu, Changwon-si, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2025. This exercise underscores the strength of the ROK-U.S. alliance and their seamless conduct joint operations in critical situations. (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee)
