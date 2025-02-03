Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-2 General Supporting Aviation Battalion Medical Evacuation [Image 4 of 7]

    3-2 General Supporting Aviation Battalion Medical Evacuation

    CHANGWON-SI, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army, lifts a mannequin during Medical Evacuation training with Republic of Korea Navy Underwater Demolition Team/Sea, Air and Land Team (UDT/SEAL) members at Jinhae Naval Airfield, Jinhae-gu, Changwon-si, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2025. This exercise underscores the strength of the ROK-U.S. alliance and their seamless conduct joint operations in critical situations. (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 04:25
    Photo ID: 8860459
    VIRIN: 250122-A-DO435-1023
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: CHANGWON-SI, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR
