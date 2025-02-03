2-2 General Support Aviation Battalion Pre-flight Brief

U.S. Army Capt. Zachary Winter, 2-2 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army, briefs his crew on Deck Landing Qualification (DLQ) training with the Republic of Korea Navy at Jinhae Naval Airfield, Jinhae-gu, Changwon-si, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2025. The training prepares and qualifies helicopter pilots for deck landing operations on naval vessels and ensures the unit stays mission ready. (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 04:25
|Photo ID:
|8860461
|VIRIN:
|250121-A-DO435-1006
|Resolution:
|5308x3648
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|CHANGWON-SI, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
