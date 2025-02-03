Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-2 General Support Aviation Battalion Pre-flight Brief [Image 6 of 7]

    2-2 General Support Aviation Battalion Pre-flight Brief

    CHANGWON-SI, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Zachary Winter, 2-2 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army, briefs his crew on Deck Landing Qualification (DLQ) training with the Republic of Korea Navy at Jinhae Naval Airfield, Jinhae-gu, Changwon-si, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2025. The training prepares and qualifies helicopter pilots for deck landing operations on naval vessels and ensures the unit stays mission ready. (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee)

