UDT/SEAL Medical Evacuation Training

Republic of Korea Navy UDT/SEAL members conduct medical evacuation training with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Davis Talon, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army, at Jinhae Naval Airfield, Jinhae-gu, Changwon-si, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2025. The exercise underscores the importance of the ROK-U.S. alliance and their complementary capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee)