Fort Campbell: Community Leaders Join Forces to Reduce Motorcycle Accidents

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and local community leaders come together for a risk reduction workshop at Fort Campbell, Ky., Feb 6, 2025. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Timothy Jackson)



The workshop brought leaders together in efforts to discuss and plan ways to reduce motorcycle accidents within the surrounding areas and promote overall safety.