Members from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and local community leaders come together for a risk reduction workshop at Fort Campbell, Ky., Feb 6, 2025. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Timothy Jackson)
The workshop brought leaders together in efforts to discuss and plan ways to reduce motorcycle accidents within the surrounding areas and promote overall safety.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 19:41
|Photo ID:
|8860144
|VIRIN:
|250206-A-GD826-2892
|Resolution:
|6024x4024
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|HOPKINSVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Campbell: Community Leaders Join Forces to Reduce Motorcycle Accidents [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Campbell: Community Leaders Join Forces to Reduce Motorcycle Accidents
No keywords found.