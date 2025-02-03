Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell: Community Leaders Join Forces to Reduce Motorcycle Accidents

    Fort Campbell: Community Leaders Join Forces to Reduce Motorcycle Accidents

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Timothy Jackson 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Members from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and local community leaders come together for a risk reduction workshop at Fort Campbell, Ky., Feb 6, 2025. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Timothy Jackson)

    The workshop brought leaders together in efforts to discuss and plan ways to reduce motorcycle accidents within the surrounding areas and promote overall safety.

    This work, Fort Campbell: Community Leaders Join Forces to Reduce Motorcycle Accidents, by SGT Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS

