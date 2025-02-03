Fort Campbell: Community Leaders Join Forces to Reduce Motorcycle Accidents

Photo By Sgt. Timothy Jackson | Members from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and local community leaders...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Timothy Jackson | Members from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and local community leaders come together for a risk reduction workshop at Fort Campbell, Ky., Feb 6, 2025. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Timothy Jackson) The workshop brought leaders together in efforts to discuss and plan ways to reduce motorcycle accidents within the surrounding areas and promote overall safety. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. –In response to a troubling rise in motorcycle-related crashes and fatalities in Tennessee and Kentucky, leadership at Fort Campbell joined forces with local officials, law enforcement, and safety advocates to tackle the issue.



On February 6th at Liberty Chapel on Fort Campbell, key stakeholders convened for a Motorcycle Risk Reduction Workshop, bringing together experts and community leaders to address the growing concerns surrounding motorcycle safety in a concerted effort to strengthen partnerships, understand the risks and develop solutions.



“This isn’t just another safety briefing. This is a working session,” said Col. Travis McIntosh, deputy commanding officer-support, 101st Airborne Division. “Our goal isn’t just to talk about the problem – it is to walk out of here with strategies that will save lives.”



Clarksville Mayor, Joe Pitts, echoed McIntosh’s sentiment.



“I am keenly interested in working with the leadership at Fort Campbell to address the issues we are facing with motorcycle accidents and fatalities in our region,” said Pitts. “I do know it is not a passive approach that will win the day but more of a deliberate, personal approach about motorcycle safety that will make the difference.”



To embrace this unified approach, breakout groups focused on three areas:



• Collectively Understand the Risk: By analyzing data, hearing firsthand accounts, and discussing real-world scenarios, leaders seek to fully grasp the factors contributing to motorcycle accidents.



• Strengthen Partnerships: Collaboration between military officials, local governments, law enforcement agencies, and safety organizations is essential to creating a region-wide strategy for accident prevention.



• Develop Solutions: The workshop will serve as a platform for generating actionable solutions, sharing best practices, and implementing proactive measures to reduce motorcycle-related injuries and fatalities.



“We all know that motorcycles provide freedom, excitement, and, for many, an essential means of transportation,” added McIntosh. “But we also know that they come with inherent risks that we can mitigate through smart policy, improved training, and stronger community awareness.”

By focusing on these areas, the military and local civilian leaders hope to combat recent reports from the Clarksville Police Department, Montgomery Sherriff’s Department as well as the 101st Airborne Division Safety Office, which show upward trends in mishaps since 2023.



This surge further underscored the urgent need for a collective response as service members and civilians across the region were all affected.



“The reality is that motorcycle fatalities have been increasing, both in our military community and beyond,” said McIntosh. “Our unification and presence send a clear message: the rising number of motorcycle-related deaths is unacceptable, and we are committed to doing something about it.”



Fort Campbell Safety leaders reported a 35% increase in motorcycle mishaps since 2023 however, entered Thursday’s meeting reporting zero fatalities in over 101 days- a feat which has Rayna Green, Deputy Safety Director to the 101st Airborne Division, optimistic for the way ahead.



“Reaching 101 fatality-free days is a significant achievement, reflecting the commitment and vigilance of our team and service members. While we acknowledge this milestone as a positive step, it does not signal a time to ease our efforts,” said Green. “Our focus remains on continuous improvement, and we are always analyzing trends and identifying new strategies to mitigate risks. Our goal is to see 202, 303, and beyond—every day without a fatality is a victory, but we must remain proactive.”



By pooling resources and expertise, Fort Campbell and its surrounding communities aim to build a cohesive, long-term strategy that prioritizes the safety of all road users.



As motorcycle-related incidents continue to rise, Fort Campbell leadership emphasizes that safety is a shared responsibility. Service members, civilians, and local organizations must work together to create a safer riding environment.



“I encouraged everyone to bring their expertise, their experience, and their ideas to the table to challenge assumptions, collaborate across disciplines, and ensure that the solutions we propose are realistic, enforceable, and effective,” said McIntosh.



“By bringing together individuals with varied backgrounds and experience levels, the discussions yielded a broad spectrum of ideas and perspectives that may not have surfaced otherwise,” added Green.



By committing to this initiative, Fort Campbell and its partners are taking a proactive stance to protect lives, reinforce community partnerships, and establish lasting solutions to mitigate motorcycle risks and decrease fatalities in the region.



“Reducing motorcycle mishaps is a responsibility that extends beyond any single entity—it requires collaboration and shared commitment,” stated Green. “By continuing to work together, we can make a meaningful impact and drive sustained improvements in rider safety.”



Fort Campbell leadership reiterated this urgency for sustained improvements and encouraged action.



“Now, let’s get to work,” encouraged McIntosh.



