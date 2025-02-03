2/2 Conducts TRAP Training on TLZ Condor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment embark an MV-22 Osprey aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 (VMM-261) during tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel (TRAP) training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. The ability to conduct TRAP and personnel recovery missions allows the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and its forces to rapidly respond to downed aircraft and rescue people from isolated or hazardous locations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas).