2/2 Conducts TRAP Training on TLZ Condor

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. David Montalvanflores, a North Carolina native and a rifleman with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, gives instructions to a fellow Marine during tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel (TRAP) training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. The ability to conduct TRAP and personnel recovery missions allows the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and its forces to rapidly respond to downed aircraft and rescue people from isolated or hazardous locations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)