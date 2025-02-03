Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/2 Conducts TRAP Training on TLZ Condor [Image 3 of 9]

    2/2 Conducts TRAP Training on TLZ Condor

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment observe MV-22 Osprey aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 (VMM-261) during tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel (TRAP) training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. The ability to conduct TRAP and personnel recovery missions allows the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and its forces to rapidly respond to downed aircraft and rescue people from isolated or hazardous locations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)

