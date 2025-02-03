Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Maj Sael Garcia, Sergeant Major of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island & Eastern Recruiting Region, speaks to Marines, Sailors, and civilians from the Depot during a town hall at MCRD Parris island, S.C., Feb. 6, 2025. The townhall was held to answer questions regarding quality of life, training and the future of the Depot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)