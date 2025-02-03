U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Enrique Cervantes, a Combat Graphics Specialist, with Headquarters and Service Battalion, as a question during a town hall at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris island, S.C., Feb. 6, 2025. The townhall was held to answer questions regarding quality of life, training and the future of the Depot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 14:38
|Photo ID:
|8859565
|VIRIN:
|250206-M-OL563-1621
|Resolution:
|3831x2554
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCRDPI & ERR Commanding General Townhall [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.