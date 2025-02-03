Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Enrique Cervantes, a Combat Graphics Specialist, with Headquarters and Service Battalion, as a question during a town hall at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris island, S.C., Feb. 6, 2025. The townhall was held to answer questions regarding quality of life, training and the future of the Depot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)