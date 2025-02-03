Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRDPI & ERR Commanding General Townhall [Image 1 of 5]

    MCRDPI &amp; ERR Commanding General Townhall

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps BGen. Ahmed Williamson, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island & Eastern Recruiting Region, speaks to Marines, Sailors, and civilians from the Depot during a town hall at MCRD Parris island, S.C., Feb. 6, 2025. The townhall was held to answer questions regarding quality of life, training and the future of the Depot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 14:38
    Photo ID: 8859562
    VIRIN: 250206-M-OL563-1032
    Resolution: 4821x3214
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
