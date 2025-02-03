We ARE TEAM U.S.!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2018

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Recovery Care Program

    (Photo courtesy Jacque Marty)
    In archery, a "Robin Hood" is when an archer shoots an arrow that splits another arrow already in the target. Retired AF Col. Jacquelyn Marty did that at the 2018 Air Force Trials. The second long arrow is actually two.

    Army Medicine
    Air Force Medicine
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Army Recovery Care Program
    Winter Invictus Games Vancouver
    Team U.S.

