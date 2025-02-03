We ARE TEAM U.S.!

(Photo courtesy Jacque Marty)
In archery, a "Robin Hood" is when an archer shoots an arrow that splits another arrow already in the target. Retired AF Col. Jacquelyn Marty did that at the 2018 Air Force Trials. The second long arrow is actually two.
