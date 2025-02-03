We ARE TEAM U.S.!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Recovery Care Program

    (Photo courtesy Ivan Morera)

    Master Sgt. Ivan Morera was returned to duty after losing his left hand while on deployment in Afghanistan. He served 24 years in the Army. “I tell my kids your situation doesn’t define you; it’s your ability to overcome that situation and come out better on the other side.”
    ~ Ivan Morera

    Date Taken: 01.11.2020
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 13:00
    Photo ID: 8859397
    VIRIN: 250206-A-A4453-1011
    Resolution: 1079x761
    Size: 89.02 KB
    Location: US
    Army Medicine
    Army Recovery Care Program
    Winter Invictus Games Vancouver
    Team U.S.

