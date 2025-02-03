We ARE TEAM U.S.!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(Photo courtesy Ivan Morera)



Master Sgt. Ivan Morera was returned to duty after losing his left hand while on deployment in Afghanistan. He served 24 years in the Army. “I tell my kids your situation doesn’t define you; it’s your ability to overcome that situation and come out better on the other side.”

~ Ivan Morera