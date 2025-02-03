Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We ARE TEAM U.S.! [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    We ARE TEAM U.S.!

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Retired Air Force Col. Jacquelyn Marty trains in the swimming pool during the 2025 Team U.S. Invictus Games Training Camp located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Washington, February 2 – 5, 2025. In total, 50 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 from February 8-16, 2025. The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill Active Duty and Veteran military personnel. The Games use the power of sport to support recovery and rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. (DoD photo by Corey Wallace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 13:00
    Photo ID: 8859390
    VIRIN: 250206-A-A4453-1010
    Resolution: 2998x2998
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We ARE TEAM U.S.! [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    We ARE TEAM U.S.!
    We ARE TEAM U.S.!
    We ARE TEAM U.S.!
    We ARE TEAM U.S.!
    We ARE TEAM U.S.!
    We ARE TEAM U.S.!
    We ARE TEAM U.S.!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    We ARE TEAM U.S.!

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download