388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-35A Lightning II pilot and maintainer greet each other prior to launching a sortie during Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Feb. 5, 2025. This iteration of Red Flag marks 50 years of high-end training, highlighting Red Flag’s enduring legacy of preparing its participants to be combat-ready and mission-effective in the face of evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Micah Garbarino)