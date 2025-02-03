An F-35A Lightning II pilot and maintainer greet each other prior to launching a sortie during Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Feb. 5, 2025. This iteration of Red Flag marks 50 years of high-end training, highlighting Red Flag’s enduring legacy of preparing its participants to be combat-ready and mission-effective in the face of evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Micah Garbarino)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 12:51
|Photo ID:
|8859391
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-BN045-7579
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.66 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1 [Image 11 of 11], by Micah Garbarino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.