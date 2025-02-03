Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1 [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Micah Garbarino 

    388th Fighter Wing

    Airman 1st Class Xavier Butler, left, and Airman 1st Class Orrin Hammontree, F-35A Lightning II crew chiefs from the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron, prepare to launch sorties during Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Feb. 5, 2025. This iteration of Red Flag marks 50 years of high-end training, highlighting Red Flag’s enduring legacy of preparing its participants to be combat-ready and mission-effective in the face of evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Micah Garbarino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 12:50
    Photo ID: 8859389
    VIRIN: 250205-F-BN045-5037
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.97 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1 [Image 11 of 11], by Micah Garbarino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    Hill Air Force Base
    388th Fighter Wing
    F-35A
    RFNAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download