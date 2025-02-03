388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Xavier Butler, left, and Airman 1st Class Orrin Hammontree, F-35A Lightning II crew chiefs from the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron, prepare to launch sorties during Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Feb. 5, 2025. This iteration of Red Flag marks 50 years of high-end training, highlighting Red Flag’s enduring legacy of preparing its participants to be combat-ready and mission-effective in the face of evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Micah Garbarino)