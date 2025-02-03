Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1 [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Micah Garbarino 

    388th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sg. Clarissa Escarsega, who works in supply for the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron, and Senior Airman Austin Paisar, a weapons crew member by trade, prepare and F-35A Lightning II prior to a mission during Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The squadron is continuing to train Airmen from different career fields to launch combat sorties. This iteration of Red Flag marks 50 years of high-end training, highlighting Red Flag’s enduring legacy of preparing its participants to be combat-ready and mission-effective in the face of evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Micah Garbarino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 12:51
    Photo ID: 8859382
    VIRIN: 250205-F-BN045-4915
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.57 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1 [Image 11 of 11], by Micah Garbarino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1
    388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    Hill Air Force Base
    388th Fighter Wing
    F-35A
    RFNAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download