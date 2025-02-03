388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sg. Clarissa Escarsega, who works in supply for the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron, and Senior Airman Austin Paisar, a weapons crew member by trade, prepare and F-35A Lightning II prior to a mission during Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The squadron is continuing to train Airmen from different career fields to launch combat sorties. This iteration of Red Flag marks 50 years of high-end training, highlighting Red Flag’s enduring legacy of preparing its participants to be combat-ready and mission-effective in the face of evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Micah Garbarino)