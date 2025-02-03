Leadership Shadow Program offers innovative opportunity

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Gersen, 195th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, left, Tech. Sgt. Lynda Wells, 147th Combat Communications Squadron client systems technician, Col. Christopher Johnson, 195th Operations Group commander, middle, Capt. Jonathan Jordan, 216th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron space operations officer and Lt. Col. Nathan Foss, 195th Operations Group deputy commander, pose for a group photo for the 195th Wing Leadership Shadow Program on Nov. 1, 2024, at the Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, Calif. An officer and an enlisted leader are selected to participate in the 195th Operations Group Leadership Shadow Program during regularly scheduled drills.