Leadership Shadow Program offers innovative opportunity

Capt. Jonathan Jordan, 216th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron space operations officer and Tech. Sgt. Lynda Wells, 147th Combat Communications squadron client systems technician share their thoughts with the 195th Operations Group leadership on Nov. 1, 2024 at the Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, Calif. Participants of 195th Operations Group Leadership Shadow Program have access to leadership to learn skills firsthand to apply to their current and future roles.