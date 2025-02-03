Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Shadow Program offers innovative opportunity [Image 2 of 3]

    SEPULVEDA AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Frederick Chung 

    195th Wing

    Capt. Jonathan Jordan, 216th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron space operations officer and Tech. Sgt. Lynda Wells, 147th Combat Communications squadron client systems technician share their thoughts with the 195th Operations Group leadership on Nov. 1, 2024 at the Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, Calif. Participants of 195th Operations Group Leadership Shadow Program have access to leadership to learn skills firsthand to apply to their current and future roles.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 12:42
    Photo ID: 8859373
    VIRIN: 240111-Z-JV236-1002
    Resolution: 4694x2947
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: SEPULVEDA AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CALIFORNIA, US
