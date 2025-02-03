Leadership Shadow Program offers innovative opportunity

“Ask questions.” Tech. Sgt. Lynda Wells says. “Get out the door, get uncomfortable, and get that leadership experience. This program allows you to be behind the scenes.”



The 195th Operations Group Leadership Shadow Program is the first of its kind. It aims to develop future officer and enlisted leaders by providing them the opportunity to see first-hand the skills necessary to lead and command a multi-capable force at the Group level.



“The program strengthens officer and enlisted leadership ​attributes by providing an opportunity to shadow the Commander and SEL in the full range of activities, meetings, engagements during drill weekends.” 195th Operations Group Commander Col. Christopher Johnson says.



Starting this fiscal year, during each Unit Training Assembly an officer and an enlisted member are selected as participants of the program and gain one-on-one access to Johnson, Senior Enlisted Leader, Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Gersen, and other leadership during the regularly scheduled drill.



At the November UTA, Wells, a client systems technician for the 147th Combat Communications Squadron and Capt. Jonathan Jordan, a space operations officer for the 216th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron were selected to participate at Sepulveda Air National Guard Station in Van Nuys.



“Being a part of the Shadow Program is a great opportunity for me to see at a strategic level how leadership thinks and their considerations on the bigger picture.” Jordan says.



Participants learn how the various squadron missions, which are geographically separated throughout the state, stay connected to the 195th OG.



“The program provides both information that the participants would not normally be privy to and an opportunity to view our mission set from the operational perspective.” Gersen says. “The program builds relationships and expands their professional network, giving these emerging leaders the confidence to apply what they learn to their current and future roles.”



To participate in the 195th Operations Group Leadership Shadow Program, interested officers and enlisted members can let their supervisors know to nominate them for upcoming drills.

