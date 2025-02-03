Warfighter 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Army National Guard Spc. Francisco Dominguez, assigned to Signal Intelligence and Sustainment Company, 42nd Infantry Division, fills containers with fuel Jan. 29, 2025, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The fuel was allotted to generators that were powering communication equipment which was set up as part of the division’s Warfighter exercise in order to maintain unit readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Grace Nechanicky)